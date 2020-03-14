Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Clippers, Lakers, Kings and Staples Center establish fund to assist hourly workers

An entrance to Staples Center.
With the Lakers, Clippers and Kings on hiatus, sports fans have little reason to show up at Staples Center amid the coronavirus pandemic.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
March 14, 2020
3:23 PM
The Clippers, Lakers and Kings, along with Staples Center, have established a fund to provide financial assistance to all hourly employees at the arena impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources not authorized to speak publicly, the assistance package is expected to be worth more than $5 million, though an exact number is fluid because no one knows for sure how many games and events will be canceled.

Payments from the fund will go to more than 2,800 Staples Center employees.

