NHL’s 24-team playoff plan will feature reseeding of teams

The 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs will feature reseeding of teams instead of proceeding according to a bracket, and after a best-of-five qualifying round, all series will follow a best-of-seven format, the NHL announced Thursday.

The NHL Players’ Assn. and Board of Governors approved these details, part of a proposed plan that still requires an overall agreement between the league and the players’ union.

The top four teams in the East and top four in the West will compete in non-elimination, round-robin play to determine their playoff seeding. Ties will be broken by regular-season points percentage.

In the 16-team qualifying round, the higher-seeded team will be designated the home team for Games 1, 2, and 5, with the lower-seeded team designated the home team in Games 3 and 4. The eight winners will advance to face the teams that participated in round-robin play.

In each subsequent round, the highest remaining seed in each conference will face the lowest remaining seed, the second-highest seed will face the second-lowest remaining seed, and so on. That’s a return to a format previously abandoned by the league.

In the first and second rounds, the higher-seeded team will be designated the home team in Games 1, 2, 5, and 7, with the lower-seeded team the home team in Games 3, 4, and 6. In the conference final and Stanley Cup Final, the team with the higher regular-season points percentage will be designated the home team in Games 1, 2, 5, and 7. The team with the lower regular-season points percentage will be designated the home team in Games 3, 4, and 6. The Cup could be awarded in September or October, which would push back the start of the 2020-21 season. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman repeatedly has said he’s determined to complete this season if health factors allow and that starting next season in December or January is a viable option.

The NHL remains in Phase 1 of its “Return to Play” plan, which means players are still under a stay-at-home advisory. Phase 2, which would involve small group workouts at club facilities, was expected to start this week. Phase 3 would be the opening of training camps, which isn’t likely to happen before July 10, and Phase 4 would be playing games in two “hub” cities. The league has not established a firm timetable, recognizing the changeable nature of local and federal measures governing efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The NHL said last week that Los Angeles is one of 10 finalists to host playoff games as a hub city. Bettman said then the league would wait about three weeks to base its decision on the most up-to-date information regarding coronavirus cases and restrictions in each city. The league probably won’t announce the elimination of any candidate cities before announcing its decision.

Separately, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19. It was the ninth known positive test among NHL players; the others involved five Ottawa Senators players and three from the Colorado Avalanche. The league paused the season on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The player is not in Pittsburgh and has been in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms. He is recovered and is feeling well,” the Penguins’ statement said. “Those in close contact with the player leading up to his diagnosis have been notified.”