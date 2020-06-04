Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hockey

NHL’s 24-team playoff plan will feature reseeding of teams

NHL logo on a referee's uniform.
The 2019-20 NHL playoffs will feature 24 teams, with the top four teams in each conference competing in non-elimination, round-robin play to determine their seeding.
(Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
June 4, 2020
1:18 PM
Share

The 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs will feature reseeding of teams instead of proceeding according to a bracket, and after a best-of-five qualifying round, all series will follow a best-of-seven format, the NHL announced Thursday.

The NHL Players’ Assn. and Board of Governors approved these details, part of a proposed plan that still requires an overall agreement between the league and the players’ union.

The top four teams in the East and top four in the West will compete in non-elimination, round-robin play to determine their playoff seeding. Ties will be broken by regular-season points percentage.

In the 16-team qualifying round, the higher-seeded team will be designated the home team for Games 1, 2, and 5, with the lower-seeded team designated the home team in Games 3 and 4. The eight winners will advance to face the teams that participated in round-robin play.

Advertisement

In each subsequent round, the highest remaining seed in each conference will face the lowest remaining seed, the second-highest seed will face the second-lowest remaining seed, and so on. That’s a return to a format previously abandoned by the league.

Hockey
Elliott: L.A. and Staples Center make their case to be a part of NHL’s playoff plan
Staples Center before the final game of the Kings’ 2019-20 season against the Ottawa Senators on March 11.
Hockey
Elliott: L.A. and Staples Center make their case to be a part of NHL’s playoff plan
Los Angeles is one of 10 cities being considered a hub for the NHL’s return. L.A. has held many big events at Staples Center, but its bid is a longshot.

In the first and second rounds, the higher-seeded team will be designated the home team in Games 1, 2, 5, and 7, with the lower-seeded team the home team in Games 3, 4, and 6. In the conference final and Stanley Cup Final, the team with the higher regular-season points percentage will be designated the home team in Games 1, 2, 5, and 7. The team with the lower regular-season points percentage will be designated the home team in Games 3, 4, and 6. The Cup could be awarded in September or October, which would push back the start of the 2020-21 season. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman repeatedly has said he’s determined to complete this season if health factors allow and that starting next season in December or January is a viable option.

The NHL remains in Phase 1 of its “Return to Play” plan, which means players are still under a stay-at-home advisory. Phase 2, which would involve small group workouts at club facilities, was expected to start this week. Phase 3 would be the opening of training camps, which isn’t likely to happen before July 10, and Phase 4 would be playing games in two “hub” cities. The league has not established a firm timetable, recognizing the changeable nature of local and federal measures governing efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

The NHL said last week that Los Angeles is one of 10 finalists to host playoff games as a hub city. Bettman said then the league would wait about three weeks to base its decision on the most up-to-date information regarding coronavirus cases and restrictions in each city. The league probably won’t announce the elimination of any candidate cities before announcing its decision.

Separately, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19. It was the ninth known positive test among NHL players; the others involved five Ottawa Senators players and three from the Colorado Avalanche. The league paused the season on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The player is not in Pittsburgh and has been in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms. He is recovered and is feeling well,” the Penguins’ statement said. “Those in close contact with the player leading up to his diagnosis have been notified.”

Hockey
NHL hub city candidates: The pluses and minuses for each of the 10 potential sites
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, New York Rangers fans arrive at T-Mobile Arena for an NHL hockey game between the Rangers and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena is one of the possible locations the NHL has zeroed in on to host playoff games if it can return amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league will ultimately decide on two or three locations for games, with government regulations, testing and COVID-19 frequency among the factors for the decision that should be coming within the next three to four weeks. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow, File)
Hockey
NHL hub city candidates: The pluses and minuses for each of the 10 potential sites
The NHL will choose two cities among 10 candidates to act as hubs for its potential return this summer. Here’s a look at the pluses and minuses for each city.
Advertisement

Hockey
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Helene Elliott
Follow Us
Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement