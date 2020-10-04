Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Hockey

Kings acquire left-handed defenseman Olli Maatta from Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta moves the puck away from St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta (6) moves the puck away from St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) during the first period on March 8 in Chicago.
(Matt Marton / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Oct. 4, 2020
11:31 AM
Share

The Kings addressed one of their biggest needs of the offseason on Sunday, acquiring left-handed defenseman Olli Maatta from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Maatta, 26, had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) last season and comes to the Kings with two years remaining on his contract. The Blackhawks will retain roughly $750,000 of Maatta’s $4.08-million annual salary.

“Olli is a well-rounded player who will fit well with our group of defensemen,” Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. “He is a young player that already has a lot of valuable NHL experience, including a pair of Stanley Cups, and we look forward to having him join our organization.”

The Kings sent forward Brad Morrison, a 23-year-old prospect who spent last season in the ECHL, to Chicago in the move, which was partially enabled by the Kings’ more than $17 million in cap space.

Advertisement

Hockey

Kings have the second pick in the NHL draft. Can it be like 2008 again?

OTTAWA, ON - JUNE 20: Second overall pick, Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings.

Hockey

Kings have the second pick in the NHL draft. Can it be like 2008 again?

In 2008, the Kings drafted Drew Doughty second overall and dramatically changed their fortunes. They’re hoping for a similar scenario on Tuesday.

While the team has strong options on the right side of its blue line in Drew Doughty, Matt Roy and Sean Walker, experienced left-handed defenseman had been short in supply, especially with Ben Hutton and Joakim Ryan set to become free agents.

Maatta fills that hole. A former first-round pick, the Finland native won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 and had 107 points in 362 total games with the Penguins between 2013 and 2019. He has only had a negative plus/minus rating once in his career.

Maatta signed a six-year, $24.5-million extension with the Penguins in 2016 but was traded to Chicago last June.

Advertisement

He helped the rebuilding Blackhawks qualify for the expanded 24-team playoffs, where they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the qualification round. He had six points and a team-best plus-seven rating in their nine playoff games.

Hockey
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement