Ducks’ struggles against the Golden Knights continue in 3-1 loss

Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Ducks 3-1 on Friday to increase its Pacific Division lead.

Mattias Janmark, Adam Brooks and Nic Roy scored for the Golden Knights. They improved to 4-0 at home on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day since entering the league in 2017.

Ryan Getzlaf scored for Anaheim, with 12 seconds left in the game to spoil Brossoit’s attempt at his third career shutout. John Gibson made 42 saves for the Ducks.

Vegas won for the 10th time in 12 games and to move three points in front of Anaheim, sitting in first place in the Pacific Division with 44 points.

Since opening the season 10-4-3, the Ducks are 7-6-4. Anaheim’s 16 shots were a season low.

Roy opened the scoring with his career-high seventh goal when he deflected home Ben Hutton’s shot past Gibson midway through the first period.

Brooks made it 2-0 late in the first with a bit of a mystery goal, as his one-timer by Gibson was lodged into the back of the net and goal frame, and hadn’t been discovered for several moments.

Janmark, who also had a missed penalty shot opportunity, put Vegas ahead 3-0 after he fed Keegan Kolesar for a beautiful doorstep one-timer that failed. The puck trickled back to the top of the left circle, where Janmark fired through traffic for his fourth goal of the season.