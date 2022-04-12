Advertisement
Ducks come up short against Panthers in 3-2 overtime loss

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau sets up a shot to score a goal against Ducks goaltender John Gibson during overtime on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 3-2.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
By Paul Gereffi
Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. — 

Jonathan Huberdeau scored at 3:41 of overtime to lift the Florida Panthers over the Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night for their eighth straight victory.

Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Eastern Conference leaders, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Derek Grant and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. John Gibson stopped 52 shots in an incredible effort that went for naught.

Huberdeau flipped the puck into the corner of the net from in front to give the Panthers their only lead.

Duclair’s second goal came on the power play and tied the game at 2 with 9:51 left in the third period. Sam Reinhart passed across the crease to Duclair and he poked in the puck on Gibson’s glove side.

Grant put the Ducks ahead 2-1 when a shot from Jamie Drysdale was redirected into the net with 2:36 left in the second.

Duclair’s first goal, a shot from behind the net that bounced off the skate of defenseman Jamie Drysdale and under Gibson’s pad, tied the score 1-all 1:44 into the second.

Terry gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead on their first shot. A pass from Grant was deflected to Terry in front and he poked in the puck at 7:38.

