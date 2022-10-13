Kraken bounce back to keep Kings winless on the season

Brandon Tanev scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from an opening loss to beat the Kings 4-1 on Thursday night.

Jaden Schwartz, Alex Wennberg and Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken and Martin Jones made 28 saves.

Seattle bounced back from a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks on Wednesday night, when the Kraken squandered a two-goal lead in the third period.

Alex Iafallo had Los Angeles’ lone goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 18 shots. The Kings have dropped their first two games.

Tanev, who had nine goals and 15 points in 30 games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, got his first goal in 11 career games against the Kings at 6:08 of the second period. He won possession of the puck in the corner, got past Adrian Kempe and then put a wrist shot above Quick’s shoulder on the short side.

Seven minutes later, Wennberg gave the Kraken a two-goal advantage when he grabbed Matty Beniers’ pass at the front of the net and put it past Quick.

It was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes after both teams scored on the power play. Seattle scored first at 5:21 Schwartz put in a rebound after Quick made a pad save on Jordan Eberle’s shot from the slot. Two minutes later, Iafallo evened it on a wraparound after the Kings won the faceoff.

Larsson added an empty-net goal with 1:01 remaining.

Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke made his NHL debut. The 19-year old Clarke, the eighth overall pick in the 2021 draft, is fourth teenager to make his debut in Todd McLellan’s four seasons as coach. The others were Tobias Bjornfot, Arthur Kaliyev and Quinton Byfield.