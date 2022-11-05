Gabe Vilardi scores late goal as Kings knock off Florida Panthers, stop short skid

Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period, and the Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored, and the Kings (7-6-1) stopped a two-game skid and won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal, and the Panthers (6-5-1) lost in regulation for the fourth time in their last six games. Sergei Bobrovsky, who played in his 600th career game, gave up five goals on 39 shots.

Vilardi scored on a sharp-angle shot with 3:18 remaining, picking up his ninth goal and second winner of the season.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is scored on by Trevor Moore, not pictured, as Kings teammate Phillip Danault, at top, celebrates during the second period. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Luostarinen tied it 3-3 just 18 seconds into the third period before Lizotte put the Kings back ahead with his second look on a breakaway at 2:40.

Verhaeghe then tied it 4-4 at 5:04 for his third multi-goal game.

Arvidsson put the Kings in front 3-2 with 26 seconds left in the second period after Florida unsuccessfully challenged goaltender interference by Matthew Tkachuk that led to his goal being waved off with 2:11 left in the period. The subsequent penalty for delay of game culminated in Arvidsson’s third goal.

The action picked up in the second period with three goals in a span of 52 seconds, with tallies by Kupari and Moore sandwiched around Verhaeghe’s centering pass that went in off Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson.

Lomberg scored his second goal of the season to put the Panthers up 1-0 midway through the first period. He beat Quick with a wrist shot into the top corner from the right dot during a delayed penalty.

Panthers center Sam Bennett, back, and Kings defenseman Alexander Edler battle for the puck during the first period. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Notes: Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist is day to day after sustaining an upper-body injury against San Jose on Thursday. ... Kings forward Quinton Byfield participated in a morning skate but missed his fifth consecutive game.

Up next: The Panthers visit the Ducks on Sunday to complete the Southern California back-to-back. The Kings host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.