Gabe Vilardi, Jonathan Quick carry Kings to win over Wild

Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 22 saves and the Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Vilardi beat Marc-Andre Fleury between his legs on a one-timer from the high slot with 6:03 left.

That was all Quick needed as he posted his second shutout against the Wild and the 57th of his distinguished career. He is second among active goalies in shutouts.

Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty had the assists on Vilardi’s 10th goal of the season to help the Kings earn their third straight home win.

Fleury stopped 29 shots.

Kirill Kaprizov received a match penalty for a retaliatory cross-check to the jaw of Doughty with 5:12 remaining in the second period.

Los Angeles, however, could not score on the subsequent five-minute power play.

The closest thing to a goal through the first two periods came when Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev used an obvious high stick to put the puck in the net at 8:30 of the second.