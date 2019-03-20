Kings' Drew Doughty says his defense is getting better, despite the ugly numbers

“With our team, defense hasn’t been as good, so I felt like I’ve been left in a lot more positions — two-on-ones, three-on-ones,” said Doughty, who played in his 400th consecutive game Monday. “And I know I’ve gotten scored on a couple of times but I’ve also broken up probably 20 to 30 this year, easily, and that kind of gets overlooked because you just look at the ones that go in the net,”