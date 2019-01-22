Kings defeat Blues, but they're still looking for consistency

The Kings, who don’t play again until Feb. 2, began the All-Star break and their bye week ranked 27th in the 31-team NHL. Before they departed for vacation or just a mental escape they gained the small consolation of shedding some of the stench of their 7-1 embarrassment at Colorado on Saturday and staying within eight points of the second Western Conference wildcard playoff spot. But winning might not be the best thing for them long-term. The expanding “Lose for Hughes” camp believes that the Kings would be better off losing in order to enhance their odds of winning the draft lottery and choosing American-born phenom forward Jack Hughes, and there’s good reason to be on that side. They need infusions of youth and skill and the draft is the best way to do that.