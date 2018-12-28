Win to get in? 'Lose for Hughes' is really the Kings' best option for their future

Their biggest trade chip may be goaltender Jonathan Quick, who has a salary-cap hit of $5.8 million through 2022-23. Jack Campbell and Cal Petersen have developed well enough for the Kings to feel secure about trading Quick if they can get a substantial return. They’ll have to wait for Campbell to fully recover from knee surgery, but he was sent to Ontario of the American Hockey League for a conditioning assignment and is expected back soon. Quick has had enormous value as a feisty leader and competitive heart of the Cup-winning core. He’d be the gift that keeps on giving if the Kings can get a young scorer and/or prospects from a team seeking a proven winner as the final piece to a Cup-winning puzzle. The names of Carter and defensemen Alec Martinez and Jake Muzzin often pop up in trade speculation and there surely will be a market for defensemen as the Feb. 25 trade deadline approaches.