What we learned from the Kings’ 3-2 win over the Ducks

It’s a good sign for a young player who has been dogged by stretches of silence on the scoresheet as he figures out the 82-game grind of an NHL season. Kempe was scoreless in the final 33 games of last season and endured a 19-game drought from Dec.13 to Feb. 2 this season. He’s making a statement in a lost season for the Kings, and this is as important a development time for him as any other if he’s seen as one of their integral forward pieces for the future.