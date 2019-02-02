Kings move on without Jake Muzzin, and wonder what move might be next

“I believe Rob will do everything in his power to get us back to where we once were,” Doughty said. “I know he will. Unfortunately, we didn’t perform to the best of our abilities, and this is why we’re having to do this. This wasn’t our plan at the start of the season, but stuff happens, and I’m in here for the long haul. I want to be a King the rest of my life. I’m ready for whatever has to happen.”