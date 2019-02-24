Takeaways from the Kings’ 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers

“It’s a good group,” Desjardins said. “You have to look at the big picture. We’ve played lots of good hockey. We haven’t won. We’ve played against some good teams and we’ve played hard. We’ve been right in every game. This is the first one we haven’t been in. That’s a sign of a leadership group. When you lose some guys out of there, they know that, and it’s hard. But that whole group has been good.”