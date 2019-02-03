Kings' Trevor Lewis is ready to put his best foot forward

Update: The Kings took a mandatory day off Sunday. If he starts, Jonathan Quick will play in Madison Square Garden for the first time since he moved ahead of Mike Richter, his favorite player growing up, for the fourth-most wins by American goalies. Mika Zibanejad has eight goals and five assists in his last six games. He was the second player in Rangers history to score four or more game-winning goals in five games after Rod Gilbert in 1966.