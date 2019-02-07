Kings GM Rob Blake says he's looking at deals similar to the Jake Muzzin trade

Blake restated that he’s looking at similar deals to the Muzzin trade, ones that will yield future assets such as prospects or draft picks. The Kings don’t like using the word “rebuild,” but they are sellers. The problem is that the market, at least currently, might be unreasonable for their liking. In regards to a player like Jonathan Quick, it’s typically difficult to trade a goalie during the season unless there is a specific fit that would be attractive to another club.