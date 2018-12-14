What we learned from Kings' 4-1 loss to Blue Jackets

“Coming in here, it’s a tough building to play in,” Anze Kopitar said. “They’re homers. They play very hard at home, very physical, and it’s definitely not easy, and with the turnaround from Buffalo – we had some guys playing 30 minutes and the high 20s – it’s tough. But again, those are all just excuses that we can use. But we all know, that’s not what we’re about.”