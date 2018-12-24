What we learned from the Kings' 4-3 overtime victory over the Golden Knights

While it still might make more sense for the Kings’ long-term future to miss the playoffs and hope for luck in the draft lottery, they’re no longer laughing distance out of the top eight in the West. They’re eight points behind Edmonton, which holds the second wild-card spot, and the struggles of the Ducks and Vegas suggest the Kings could still make a run at a postseason berth. Most players say they don’t look closely at the standings, but they do. At this point do they calculate how far away they are, or just put their heads down and keep going?