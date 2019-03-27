AAF could fold without help from NFLPA, league's majority owner says

Co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian announced the AAF in March 2018. At the time, Ebersol sounded as if the new league would serve players who hadn’t made it in the NFL. "There are 28,000 Division I football players," Ebersol said. "Only 1,700 have NFL jobs. We're looking for those Kurt Warners working in grocery stores and we think we will find them."