'Wooooo!' Ric Flair gets a surprise 70th birthday party

I lost one of my good friends on Friday with the passing of Brody Stevens, who was a beloved comedian and actor. Brody, like me, grew up in the San Fernando Valley, went to Arizona State, as I did for my freshman year, and was a pitcher on the baseball team. He loved sports. I would often text him about games I was covering and he would often text me about games he was watching. When the news of his passing broke, many of his friends in baseball, such as Justin Turner and Dan Haren, tweeted photos and memories of him. He was the funniest person I’ve ever met and lit up every room he walked into. My last text to him was a picture of his signature on the wall at the Comedy Store with our favorite hashtag: #818ForLife. Love you forever, Brody.