If it's spring, authors are making their best pitches for baseball books

— As much as it sparked discussion about the exploitation of amateur athletics, CBS’ decision to admit it has dedicated a camera and extra equipment to focus on Duke star freshman Zion Williamson during the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament shouldn’t be lambasted. It is hardly out of the ordinary for any network to do such a thing when covering a major sports championship. We also challenge anyone to show how it has been an obviously over-utilized tool during these last two weeks of coverage. The flip side would be if Williamson blew out another shoe or reinjured himself, and CBS’ array of cameras somehow missed it because it happened away from a play. For the upcoming Final Four, watch the “Magic Johnson Cam” come into play.