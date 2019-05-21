Antonio Brown doesn’t sound like he accepts Ben Roethlisberger’s apology

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said in a recent interview he hopes to reconnect with former teammate Antonio Brown and that “our friendship can continue to grow.”
That’s probably not going to happen any time soon.
Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl receiver, became disgruntled as a member of the Steelers last year and asked for a trade after the end of the season. Now a member of the Oakland Raiders, he hasn’t been shy about airing his grievances about his former team. And Roethlisberger has been one of his primary targets, particularly for blaming Brown during a radio interview for an interception that sealed a loss to the Denver Broncos.
Roethlisberger told KDKA in Pittsburgh this week that he regrets calling out Brown and the damage that it caused to their relationship.
““You can’t take it back and I wish I could because if that’s what ruined our friendship and our relationship, then I am truly and genuinely sorry about that,” Roethlisberger said.
The veteran quarterback said he’s reached out to Brown multiple times since then but has not heard back.
“But you know, I really am looking forward to reconnecting with him, talking because, like I said, he’s a good friend of mine. I still call him a good friend,” Roethlisberger said. “And I hope that we can reconnect and I hope that our friendship can continue to grow.”
Brown did appear to respond to Roethlisberger’s comments this time. Soon after they aired, the receiver tweeted two words: “Two face.”
Chances are he wasn’t referring to all the funny faces Roethlisberger made after injuring his jaw during a 2014 game.