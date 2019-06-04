Carson Palmer, forever a Trojan, will soon be forever a Cardinal as well

Palmer put up some of his best numbers during his time with the Cardinals, including his top three seasons in passing yards — 4,671 in 2015, followed by 4,274 in 2013 and 4,233 in 2016. His passer rating of 91.1 is second among players who attempted more than 20 passes for the Cardinals, and he’s fourth on the team’s all-time list for passing yards (16,782) and passing touchdowns (105).