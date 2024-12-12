Carson Palmer is the new football coach at Santa Margarita

Carson Palmer, a Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback, is the new football coach at his alma mater, Santa Margarita High School. Palmer’s hiring was confirmed by the school Thursday.

Palmer was a volunteer coach for the freshman team last season, where his son was playing quarterback.

Santa Margarita ended up 5-7 this season after head coach Anthony Rouzier was placed on administrative leave in early October following a locker room incident. Defensive coordinator Steve Fifita served as interim coach.

Santa Margarita president Andy Sulik released this statement on Rouzier: “Earlier this year, Coach Rouzier reported an incident to the administration that involved allegations of student misconduct in the locker room, and he was then placed on a leave of absence related to the incident. There has been confusion in the community that has led to some unintended misperceptions. His leave had nothing to do with any concerns by us that Coach Rouzier personally posed a threat to any of his players’ safety and well being.

“Coach Rouzier worked to create an environment and culture of safety, respect, mentorship, and inclusivity in our football program. We thank Coach Rouzier for his contributions to the school and community. After five seasons as the head coach of the Santa Margarita Catholic High School football team, we and Coach Rouzier have parted ways as we both pursue new opportunities. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Palmer is the latest former NFL quarterback to head to the high school ranks. Teddy Bridgewater has been successful coaching in Florida in his first season.

Palmer has strong local ties, having won his Heisman Trophy at USC. He faces the tough task of every coach who coaches in the Trinity League — figuring out a way to compete with Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.