Lewis Hamilton leads home another Mercedes 1-2 at Spanish Grand Prix

Except for the race in Bahrain, when Hamilton won thanks to an implosion by Ferrari, the other four races this season have been decided in their opening meters. Bottas surged past Hamilton from the line en route to winning in the season-opening Australia GP. Hamilton did likewise to get past pole-sitting Bottas at the first turn to win in China, and Bottas defended his pole position from Hamilton starting second on the grid in his victory at Azerbaijan last round.