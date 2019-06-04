Roger Federer to meet Rafael Nadal in French Open semifinals

Federer vs. Wawrinka, meanwhile, lived up to the billing, a 3{-hour tussle between a couple of guys who go way back. Coming in, Federer held a 22-3 edge in their career meetings, but Wawrinka knew this: All three of his victories had come on red clay, including four years ago in the same round and on this same court at Roland Garros. That was the last time Federer entered the French Open; he missed it with a bad back in 2016, then sat out the full clay portion of the schedule the next two years to prepare for grass and hard courts.