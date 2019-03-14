Lakers explored leaving Staples Center for return to Forum, emails reveal

(1) Emails that were part of the discovery in Madison Square Garden's lawsuit against Inglewood show a 2017 conversation between Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, team executive Linda Rambis and MSG associate Irving Azoff about a potential Lakers return to the Forum:

>> 2024/2025 season is last.

>>> On Jun 14, 2017, at 8:21 PM, Irving Azoff wrote:

>>> Whens your lease up. ? I know dodger had been discussed but the neighbors there are already up in arms about four concerts a year. I think entitlements there would take forever. I know phils an impediment too! This would force ballz and phil back together at staples.

>>> I think about the vision you and Shelli had when you re-imagined the Forum and how you made it happen. I believe you can do anything.

>>>> On Jun 14, 2017, at 7:47 PM, Irving Azoff wrote:

>>>> Heres my dream. Rebuild the forum from scratch. Lakers plus music. boom

