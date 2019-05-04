Look for Las Vegas to become a prime NCAA championship event destination

The future home of the Raiders is beginning to take shape. Located west of Interstate 15, behind Mandalay Bay, the Las Vegas Stadium is scheduled to open August 2020. This week crews are lifting 22 65-ton canopy trusses around the rim of the stadium as they work towards being ready in time for the Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas. Anyone flying over the stadium and the Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, the future home of the Rams and Chargers, can see Los Angeles is further ahead despite the fact both are slated to open at the same time. It makes sense. Los Angeles broke ground a full year ahead of Las Vegas but multiple team officials said the Las Vegas Stadium is still on schedule to open on time despite their new lease in Oakland including a $10.5 million option for the 2020 season if the stadium in Las Vegas is not ready.