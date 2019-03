I am beginning to think that USC stands for Unaware Supervisors Collected. Whether it is the OB-GYN department, the dental school, or, in particular the athletic department, every one of the mounting scandals at this university is met with a claim of ignorance by the person in charge. So why bother having an athletic director at all if his or her head is buried as deeply in the sand as Lynn Swann claims his is? Whether we are dealing with fabrication or an epidemic lack of institutional control, future scandals at USC will be pretty much a sure thing.