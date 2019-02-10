Lindsey Vonn wins bronze medal in final race of her career

Lindsey Vonn took home a bronze medal in the final race of her illustrious career on Sunday.
Vonn finished third in downhill at the world championships in Are, Sweden, on the same course where she won the first two World Cup medals of her career in 2007.
Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia defended her title from the 2017 worlds, finishing 0.23 seconds ahead of Corinne Suter of Switzerland and 0.49 ahead of Vonn.
After the race, Vonn said she has no regrets about retiring after “pushing through the pain one last time” to win bronze in the final race of her career.
“Every athlete has their own obstacles and I faced mine head on today and I conquered them,” Vonn said, who won a pair of silver medals in 2007 on the same course.
The American skier said winning bronze was “the best I could have done today” because “there's not another gear.”
Vonn will undergo knee surgery for the seventh time when she returns to the United States.
“It's not an easy thing to feel your bones hitting together and continue to push through it,” Vonn said.