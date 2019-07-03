Why shouldn't we worry about Manny Pacquiao boxing at age 40? God, he says

In Pacquiao’s telling of his spiritual journey, God appeared to him when he was at the apex of his career, which was also one of the low points of his life. This was in 2011, when he was less than three years removed from a dominant victory over Oscar De La Hoya that made him a transcendent figure. He extended his winning streak to 15 fights with a comprehensive battering of an ancient Shane Mosley and a disputed majority decision over longtime rival Juan Manuel Marquez. A lucrative showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr. was looming.