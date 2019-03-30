Angels need Matt Harvey to regain ‘Dark’ form

In his first start for the Angels, the former All-Star limited the Athletics to four hits over six innings of a no-decision at the Oakland Coliseum. The only two runs he allowed were on the home run to Davis, which was launched with two outs and two strikes. He touched 95 mph with his fastball, not the triple-digit heat he delivered when he was an All-Star on the New York Mets, but enough to set up the off-speed pitches that confounded his opponents on this night.