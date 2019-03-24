NCAA tournament, West Region: Michigan returning to Sweet 16 after toppling Florida

Michigan is back in the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year after pulling away for a 64-49 win over Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Jordan Poole scored 19 points and took charge of the game in the final seven minutes to help the Wolverines advance. Michigan (30-6) is the No. 2 seed in the West Region, the 2018 national runner-up and has reached the Sweet 16 five times in the last seven years.
The 10th-seeded Gators (20-16) shot just 29 percent in the second half, 34.5 percent for the game and were held to their lowest point total of the season.
Michigan outscored the Gators 13-5 to end the game and finished with authority as Isaiah Livers and Poole thrilled their scoring section with thunderous dunks.