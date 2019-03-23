NCAA tournament: Virginia's sequel to first-round horror show has happier ending this year

“It was a different halftime than last time,” Bennett said. “It was just the ability because I thought we had fought back, as I mentioned, at the end of the first half, to get ourselves in a spot where there was a lot of basketball left. It was one thing I said to my staff, and we just talked right before we went in there. I said, ‘Uplift them,’ and we talked about don't panic, but play with fight, because that's what got them back in.”