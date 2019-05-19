PGA Championship: Harold Varner III enjoying his best performance at a major

“There's not much I could do right now that would do anything to redefine my career, but there's one thing I could do, and that would be to win a U.S. Open,” Mickelson said Saturday. “So if I were to do that, it would change the way I view my career because there are only, what, five guys that ever won all the majors. And you have to look at those guys differently. And if I ever join that crowd — and the only way to do that is to win a U.S. Open — it would redefine my career.”