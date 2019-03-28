Florida State enters West Regional with heavy hearts after the death of player’s father

“He’s poured his heart and soul into this program,” senior guard David Nichols said of the forward who was averaging 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds during a season in which he’s missed 14 games because of injuries. “When he first came here they were playing in the NIT and now we’re getting to back-to-back Sweet 16s with a chance to go to back-to-back Elite Eights and possibly the first Final Four [since 1972], so he’s had both his hands around building this program up to that point.”