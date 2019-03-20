Robert Kraft files motion to prevent release of video in massage parlor case

Robert Kraft does not want the public to see the video evidence that led to the New England Patriots owner being charged with two counts of soliciting sex from a prostitute last month.
Lawyers for Kraft and 14 other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a Florida massage parlor filed a joint motion Wednesday to get a protective order that would prevent the release of any evidence related to the case, according to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the motion.
Jupiter, Fla., police said they have video evidence of Kraft and others engaging in sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Kraft visited the massage parlor for sex acts on Jan. 19 and 20, according to the documents charging him with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. Kraft was in Kansas City later on Jan. 20 for the Patriots’ AFC championship game against the Chiefs.
A spokesperson for Kraft has categorically denied that the 77-year-old billionaire had engaged in any illegal activity.
The Palm Beach state attorney's office has offered the standard diversion program for first-time offenders to Kraft and 24 other men charged in the case. One of the conditions for the charges to be dropped is that the men would have to concede that they would have been found guilty had their case gone to trial.
Multiple media outlets have reported that sources close to Kraft say he has no intention of accepting such a deal, although ESPN also reports that negotiations on a plea deal continue and Kraft hasn’t rejected one outright.