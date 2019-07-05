Women’s World Cup: Rose Lavelle adds some spice for the U.S.

“You never know if or when the opportunity will present itself. And that was something I was striving for, but at that point I hadn’t been in with the national team so I didn’t really know how I would match up with those players,” said Lavelle, who was called up for her first national team camp during the 2015 post-World Cup victory tour. “I think at that time I definitely wasn’t ready to be in this environment and wasn’t good enough and I think it took me like two, three years before I felt like I actually was able to compete at this level.”