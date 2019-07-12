About that ‘quiet free agency’ Oklahoma City’s mayor predicted for the Thunder ...

Hours before the start of NBA free agency late last month, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was feeling pretty good about his city’s team, which already had superstars Russell Westbrook and Paul George under contract for next season.
Holt felt so good about the upcoming “quiet free agency” that he took to Twitter to write about it.
“If you ask me, a quiet free agency is a blessing when you’ve still got an MVP & an MVP finalist on your roster,” Holt tweeted, along with a photo of Westbrook and George high-fiving. “Presuming better health, a second full year to hone this dynamic, the return of [Andre] Roberson, plus renewed league parity, I like our squad just fine.”
But it’s been anything but a quiet free agency for the Thunder, and that has required Holt to issue some follow-ups to his original tweet. The first came on July 6, the morning after a late-night trade sent George to the Clippers for Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a boat load of draft picks.
“Life comes at you fast,” Holt commented on a retweet of his first tweet.
Life wasn’t done coming at Holt and the rest of Thunder nation. On Thursday, Westbrook was dealt to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and even more draft picks, forcing Holt to retweet his earlier tweet one more time with a major amendment.
“Like I said, the return of Roberson,” Holt tweeted of the shooting guard who hasn’t played since January 2018 because of a knee injury and is the only one of the trio mentioned in Holt’s original tweet who’s still with the team.
Holt also had some very nice things to say about Paul and Westbrook on their way out of town.