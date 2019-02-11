Favorite Coliseum finishes third as Sparky Ville wins San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita

As for Sparky Ville, the combination of trainer Jeff Bonde and jockey Joel Rosario celebrated the way the race turned out. Savagery went to the lead in the five-horse field. Coliseum rushed up after the start to be second. Going into the far turn, the two Baffert horses took off as a tandem. Rosario bided his time along the rail in fourth position, then moved Sparky Ville to the outside and ran down Dessman and jockey Flavien Prat in the stretch.