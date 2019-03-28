Santa Anita horse deaths spur state board to move to ban whips in most cases

In a move that is sure to spark a national debate, the California Horse Racing Board on Thursday took the first step to abolish the use of the whip in the state when it passed a rule that would restrict jockeys from using a riding crop except in rare cases when the safety of jockeys or horses is in question.
There is still a 45-day period where the public can add materials to the debate and a second vote will have to be taken.
The move was a surprise as the Jockeys’ Guild was working on a compromise agreement that would have allowed limited use of the whip. It’s unclear what actions, if any, the jockeys plan to take during this public hearing period.
The idea of banning the whip was first brought forward as part of a series of moves suggested by Belinda Stronach, chief executive officer and president of the Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. The moves were made after 22 horses died at Santa Anita between Dec. 26 and March 5, when the track closed to racing.
While none of the measures have been directly tied to any of the equine deaths, Stronach announced the moves as a way to regain public confidence in the sport. It was initially unclear if Santa Anita and Golden Gate would immediately implement the no-whip rule under a “house rules” provision. However, it cannot become a state rule for at least 45 days.
Representatives of the Jockeys’ Guild had asked that the move be delayed because it believed there hadn’t been enough time to research the topic and present scientific evidence. It also said the materials submitted to the board for the meeting were inadequate.
This brought a strong rebuke from Madeline Auerbach, vice chairwoman of the Horse Racing Board.
“You are quite mistaken,” Auerbach said. “We have done our due diligence.” She also contradicted the premise that the riding crop played no role in the death of any of the horses.
“I was standing by the side of the track when one of those unfortunate things happened,” Auerbach said. “And I was watching someone who was not as skilled as they should be … going after a horse with the whip when it was obvious that the horse in question had nothing else to give is something that I never want to see again.”
Stronach also spoke on behalf of banning the use of the whip. She read excerpts from a letter from Jerry Bailey, a retired hall of fame jockey. In the letter, Bailey explained why he has changed his view on use of the whip through the years and, while saying he did not believe it played a role in any of the deaths, use of the whip should stop.
The vote by the board to abolish use of the whip was unanimous.
TSG also owns Gulfstream in South Florida and Laurel in Maryland.