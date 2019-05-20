Female hockey players form association with aim of creating a league

“We are fortunate to be ambassadors of this beautiful game, and it is our responsibility to make sure the next generation of players have more opportunities than we had,” Kendall Coyne Schofield, a member of the gold-medal-winning U.S. team at the Pyeongchang Olympics, said in the statement. “It’s time to stand together and work to create a viable league that will allow us to enjoy the benefits of our hard work.”