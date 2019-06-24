Sparks fall to Mercury as losing streak stretches to four games

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt hit a 3-pointer to open the second half but then the Suns scored 12 straight points. Los Angeles cut the deficit to 60-56 after three quarters but Bonner had back-to-back 3-pointers 29 seconds apart in the fourth quarter to get the lead back to 10. Chiney Ogwumike had consecutive baskets midway through to make it a six point game but January and Mitchell had baskets to restore the 10-point lead and Phoenix held on.