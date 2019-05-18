Tiger Woods on missing cut at PGA Championship: ‘Just didn't quite have it’

He shot a three-over-par 73 on Friday, putting him at five over for the tournament when the cut line was plus-four. His last-gasp opportunity came on No. 18, the least-imposing hole at Bethpage Black, but his approach from 113 yards hit the front of the green and spun back into the intermediate rough. He missed on his Hail Mary chip from 40 feet and wound up five feet from the cup. He made that for par, but it wasn’t enough.