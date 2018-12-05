Amgen Tour of California announces dates and host cities for 2019 races

After the opening stage of the men’s event in Sacramento, Stage 2 on May 13 goes from Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe, followed by Stage 3 on May 14 from Stockton to Morgan Hill, Stage 4 on May 15 from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to Morro Bay, Stage 5 on May 16 from Pismo Beach to Ventura, Stage 6 on May 17 from Ontario to Mt. Baldy and Stage 7 on May 18 from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.