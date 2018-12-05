Amgen Tour of California announces dates and host cities for 2019 races

The 14th edition of the Amgen Tour of California cycling race will start in Sacramento on May 12 and work its way down to the finish line in Pasadena on May 18, covering more than 750 miles over seven stages.
The course and the dates for the men’s and women’s events were announced by event organizers Wednesday morning.
“The Amgen Tour of California continues to serve as an international postcard for the state, showcasing the beauty and diversity of California — and the 2019 host cities certainly reflect that,” Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president of AEG Sports, said in a statement.
After the opening stage of the men’s event in Sacramento, Stage 2 on May 13 goes from Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe, followed by Stage 3 on May 14 from Stockton to Morgan Hill, Stage 4 on May 15 from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to Morro Bay, Stage 5 on May 16 from Pismo Beach to Ventura, Stage 6 on May 17 from Ontario to Mt. Baldy and Stage 7 on May 18 from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.
The women’s race starts May 16 with Stage 1 in Ventura, followed by Stage 2 on May 17 from Ontario to Mt. Baldy and Stage 3 on May 18 from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.