UCLA women's gymnastics team makes it a special day for 6-year-old girl

It was Ohashi who piqued Joselin’s interest in UCLA gymnastics. Joselin, who is from Santa Clarita, has done gymnastics for two years and came across Ohashi’s floor routine when it went viral in January, earning more than 100 million views online. She has watched that routine countless times, and several others on a tablet, prompting the family to contact Make-A-Wish. She watched video of UCLA’s gymnasts again the morning of her day at practice.