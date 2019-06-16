Gary Woodland feels at ease in the U.S. Open driver's seat

The first came on the par-3 12th hole when his tee shot came up short, winding up in the fescue grass above the bunker in front of the green. He had to stand in the sand and take a chop at the ball, which was above his feet. The ball shot out to the right and off the green, making it look as if he’d be lucky to escape with a bogey. Until he drained a 34-foot chip for par, that is.