When USC swimmer Louise Hansson finds her comfort zone, school records fall

Hansson performs best when her mind is planted in the moment, but she could feel her thoughts fleeing elsewhere as her heartbeat quickened. She sought out Lexie Malazdrewicz, a team captain and close friend. The two walked down the pool deck and through double doors to a quiet area by some ice baths near the women’s locker room. The pool was safely out of sight. Hansson leaned against Malazdrewicz’s shoulder as they sat on the floor.