World Cup Group E preview: Lieke Martens spearheads Dutch ambitions

Outlook: The Netherlands has won just one World Cup game, but it comes to France as the reigning European and Algarve Cup champions. It also has Lieke Martens, the 2017 world player of the year, who can carve up opponents by slicing in from the left wing. Martens, who plays for Barcelona, will be joined in the attack by Chelsea’s Vivianne Miedema; combined the two forwards have 99 international goals. The Dutch are led by former national team captain Sarina Wiegman, who was named FIFA coach of the year after going unbeaten in the 2017 Euros. She played at North Carolina alongside former U.S. World Cup champions Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly.