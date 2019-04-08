WrestleMania stands apart from other scripted forms of entertainment

The Inglewood stadium, which will be covered, was seen as a possible site, but the selection committee had concerns about the stadium’s clear roof and it was not chosen when they picked sites through 2026. The roof is similar to the one at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which hosted this year’s Final Four. The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority spent $4.6 million in fabric to keep the sunlight glare off the floor. Los Angeles is proposing to do the same when it bids to host the Final Four in 2029.