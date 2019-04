WrestleMania stands apart from other scripted forms of entertainment

Ralph Lawler will call his final regular-season game for the Clippers on Wednesday at Staples Center, and it’s still hard to believe someone else will be behind the microphone for the team next season for the first time in 40 years. I know the Clippers are planning to move to a new arena in 2024, but there’s no need to wait that long to properly honor Lawler at Staples Center with a banner. It would be the Clippers’ first banner in the arena but the third honoring a broadcaster. The Lakers hung one for Chick Hearn and the Kings raised one for Bob Miller.